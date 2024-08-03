Posted in: Hulu, streaming, TV | Tagged: hulu, season 4, seth macfarlane, The Orville

The Orville Season 4 Production Start January 2025: Official Podcast

Planetary Union Network, the official podcast, announced on Reddit that Seth MacFarlane's The Orville Season 4 begins production in January.

When we last checked in with Seth MacFarlane regarding the future of The Orville (with "New Horizons" now added), it was back in January and MacFarlane was asked if there was anything he could offer in terms of an update. While he couldn't get into specifics, MacFarlane did add: "How do I answer this question? It is not officially over yet, no." Seven months later, we have a pretty massive (though not officially confirmed) heads-up to pass along – and it came courtesy of Scott Grimes during this weekend's Star Trek: Las Vegas fan event. During a set at the event with his band, The Action Figures, Grimes shared that Season 4 was happening and that January or February 2025 was the timeframe when work was expected to start. One problem? It was being reported anecdotally, without any audio or video. But that's now changed because The Planetary Union Network: The Orville Official Fan Podcast used the buzz around Grimes' comments to confirm that the rumblings were true.

"Alright, faithful, get your asses in here! This is something we've known for quite a while but haven't been able to tell anyone until now since Scott broke the seal at STLV last night. S4 production is slated to kick off in January 2025," read the Reddit post from the official podcast. "Edited for additional clarity: We just want you all to understand that it will still be some time to ramp up before anyone is filming. Ted S2 is shooting first and then sets will need to be rebuilt, etc etc. Didn't want to give anyone the false sense of actual filming beginning in January." The podcast also notes that their confirmation doesn't come from Grimes but from the production team, with the Planetary Union Network simply using the timing of what Grimes had to share to let fans officially know what they knew. "I honestly don't know how much everyone will find out until we're all watching it on our screens. I do know some of the plans but I'm not privy to in the moment contract negotiations (nor do I want to be)," the podcast added in another note.

Back in November 2023, Adrianne Palicki (Commander Kelly Grayson) was speaking with Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. At one point during the interview, Rosenbaum brings up that she's currently working on a series as a segue into a conversation about The Orville, where Palicki expressed how much she enjoyed the show itself but that the lag time between seasons was frustrating on a number of levels – including how it impacted the actors' abilities to take on new projects. "No, it became an actual real issue because there would be so much time in-between… between seasons – because Seth [MacFarlane] wanted to write everything himself – so it would just take so much time. And at one point, we were like, 'We have to fight the studio to give us a holding fee or something' because, you know, J. Lee was eating Saltines and Gatorade at one point because we just couldn't afford anything. It was horrible."

