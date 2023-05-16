The Pat McAfee Show Moving to ESPN & More in New McAfee/Disney Deal In a reported mega deal with Disney, The Pat McAfee Show will be moving to ESPN in the fall, with McAfee expanding his on-air role & more.

Well, now we know what those images that were floating around of Disney CEO Bob Iger and multimedia host Pat McAfee hanging out were all about. At Disney's Upfronts presentation for advertisers, it was announced that McAfee had signed a new multi-year agreement with " The Mouse" that will see his multiplatform presence at ESPN expand in new ways. Along with The Pat McAfee Show moving to ESPN in the fall, McAfee will also contribute to ESPN's digital and social platforms. In addition, McAfee will continue his college football analyst role on ESPN's College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, and will also serve as host for a number of "alternate presentations" of ESPN college football telecasts. "We are extremely honored that ESPN is blessing us with this opportunity to be a part of the next chapter of the ESPN family. We do not take that lightly and are going to work hard to make sure this is a success," said McAfee. "All parties involved agree the time has come for a bunch of sports stooges in a Thunderdome in Indiana to sprinkle in some fun and celebration of sport as well."

When it comes to The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee & the show's team will air live on weekdays on ESPN, the ESPN YouTube Channel, the ESPN App, and ESPN+. As for ESPN's College GameDay, McAfee's analyst role will continue – as will those specialized broadcasts that included editions for the College Football Playoff Semifinals and National Championship Game that were done in collaboration with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. "Pat is a proven talent. He and his team have built The Pat McAfee Show into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of media," said ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. "It's a destination for athlete interviews and breaking news, and the centerpiece of a growing community of sports fans. We're honored to bring Pat and the show to ESPN through a multifaceted, multiplatform approach."