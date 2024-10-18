Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The Expanse, The Penguin

The Penguin: Aghdashloo on Scene "Expanse" Fans Will Find "Refreshing"

HBO's The Penguin star Shohreh Aghdashloo shared a "refreshing" clip of Nadia Maroni for The Expanse fans who miss Chrisjen Avasarala.

Shorhreh Aghdashloo is probably more aware than most of how iconic her role as Chrisjen Avasarala was on SYFY/Prime Video's The Expanse, appearing in all 62 episodes across six seasons from 2015-2022. Sadly, the series would wrap before authors under the pseudonym James S. A. Corey finished the novels. Not only did Chrisjen play an essential part in keeping the galaxy from falling apart, but she took every opportunity to speak her mind and take nothing from anyone. To put it bluntly, she manages to outdo Samuel L. Jackson with her colorful language and abrasiveness. One fan, upon hearing Aghdashloo's casting in HBO's The Penguin, wrote on social media, "The Penguin is worth watching if only to see Shohreh Aghdashloo angrily say 'motherfucker'" with the actress taking to task with a clip from the series.

Shohreh Aghdashloo Shares Clip of The Penguin of Her Character That Would Make Her The Expanse Fans Proud

Aghdashloo plays Nadia Maroni of the Maroni Crime Family. Setting up the clip, Oz/Penguin (Colin Farrell) closes a deal in Chinatown to distribute Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) new drug, "Bliss," which is also the title of episode three. The actress writes, "I bet The Expanse fans found this scene refreshing… 😂 #ThePenguin." The clip begins with Nadia's car approaching Oz and Sofia in an ambush, and a goon tells Oz and Sofia to "Don't fucking move!" As Nadia gets out of the vehicle, she spews, "Oz…You think you can play us? We've been watching you motherfucker." Nadia's crew takes out Sofia's existing muscle and reveals she's taken over Sofia's factory and how Oz was behind her brother Alberto Falcone's (Michael Zegen) murder.

Following the premiere episode, Oz tries to avert Sofia's suspicions by partnering with her, but she finds herself getting muscled out of the Falcone family operations. She reveals her crew is manufacturing "Bliss," which she experienced as an inmate at Arkham Asylum. Sofia tells Oz the drug produces a submissive and euphoric feeling within the user. At the end of the episode, Oz's young apprentice and driver, Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), saves Oz by running his car into a Maroni goon who has his gun pointed at him, allowing Oz to make his escape. Earlier, Victor was conflicted about escaping Gotham with his girlfriend Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo) with a normal life or sticking to Oz to become someone he never thought he could be, working his way up as a made man. The Penguin airs on Sundays on HBO and streams on Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!