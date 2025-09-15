Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Penguin

The Penguin: Reeves on Why Cristin Milioti Isn't In "The Batman 2"

The Batman 2 writer/director Matt Reeves confirmed that Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone isn't in the upcoming sequel and explained why.

There's nothing like the 77th Emmy Awards to get a whole lot of updates on a whole lot of shows – like Showrunner Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin, for example. "The Batman" Universe mastermind and series EP Matt Reeves offered some cautious optimism about the possibility of a second season, while also making it clear that the creative team would love to have a chance to spotlight other characters (something LeFranc had also discussed previously). Speaking with MTV, Reeves offered an update on the role that Emmy Award winner Milioti's Sofia Falcone could play in The Batman 2. Or, in this case, the role Sofia won't play – and why.

"Cristin's not in this one," Reeves shared with MTV during the Emmys red carpet. "But that's because we were so deep into the script by the time we were in the show, so. But we'll see. I mean, I think she's incredible. What she did in the show is just astonishing. And what Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] did in creating that character – I mean, creating this version of the character – is so special." Reeves continued, "So, it'd be really exciting to do something with her," he continued. "But, she's not in this one, in full disclosure, just because we were so far along in the story that it was like, 'Oh gee, we could,' it might upset the applecart, let's say, given where the story goes, and what we were exploring. There are some things where it's like, 'Oh, we'd love to do this,' but actually, that doesn't fit within where the story goes."

Here's a look at what Reeves had to share regarding Milioti, The Batman 2, The Penguin Season 2, and further exploring the Batman Universe:

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Reeves shared that they've had discussions in the past about tackling other characters. Though he notes it comes down to finding a concept that works for all parties involved, Reeves made it clear that he would be "honored and excited" if they had a chance to go the route that they did with The Penguin. Here's a look at what Reeves had to share about expanding "The Batman Universe" to include additional characters:

"We'll see, we'll see. We're just in the beginning of thinking about it," Reeves shared with Variety before the big event kicked off. From there, he noted that it would come down to having something to move forward with that can meet and surpass the first season's critical and audience success. Reeves added with Deadline Hollywood, "We're in discussions. [Showrunner] Lauren [Lefranc] is thinking hard and we're talking, so we'll see. We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was."

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood's Crew Call podcast back in May of this year, LeFranc updated on how things were looking regarding a possible second season. In addition, LeFranc also touched on the topic of other spinoff series stemming from the larger cinematic universe. While both Farrell and Milioti have previously gone on record saying that they would want to return if the new season had something new to say and would look to maintain the quality of the first season. That's a position that LeFranc has maintained since first being asked about the chances of a Season 2, noting again that "it depends on whether there's a story that we can make richer than what we've already done." With the first season structured as a "fully arced" limited series that told a complete story, LeFranc is still "in the process of exploring what that would be, if there will be more."

As for the possibility of there being additional spinoffs spotlighting other characters from the cinematic universe, LeFranc noted that "we're in early stages" of seeing what that could look like. In terms of Reeves' upcoming sequel film, LeFranc shared that The Batman 2 is a big factor when it comes to where things could go with The Penguin, but that's not necessarily the case with other spinoff series.

