The Penguin Sneak Preview: Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb Makes His Pitch

Check out this sneak preview for Showrunner Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin that aired during NBC's The Tonight Show.

Tomorrow's the big day with DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin making its debut before settling into its Sunday night timeslot (more on that in a minute). To get the word out, Farrell and the team have been hitting the press circuit – and that included Farrell stopping by to chat with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. The two cover a whole number of topics, from Farrell's Oscar nomination and star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to a very unique first meeting with Steven Spielberg. In terms of "The Batman" spinoff series, Farrell offered a personal perspective on what it was like transforming into Oz Cobb. Speaking of… Farrell also brought a clip with him that sees Oz making a pitch to Johnny Vitti (Michael Kelly) on a plan he has to expand the Falcone business.

Here's a look at Farrell's visit to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – with the clip from The Penguin kicking in at around the 6:50 mark:

"We're in Oz's world," LeFranc shared during an interview with EW ahead of SDCC 2024. "We're living in the underbelly of the city. Oz is a mover and a shaker. He can't always be trusted. He's very smart and very methodical, but he's also extremely impulsive. You can't predict what he's going to do." With the spinoff series set one week after the events of the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, the connections between the feature film and streaming series are pretty clear. But LeFranc notes that the series will also serve as a lead-in to the second film (expected in 2026). "We are the bridge between the two films. We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned," LeFranc added.

For Reeves, the vision of expanding "The Batman" universe came during writing on the film. "As we were writing the movie [The Batman], I was like, 'Hey, you know what? I think there are some cool shows that we could do. It was actually why I wanted to make our deal at Warner Bros." In fact, Reeves notes in the interview that some elements from the original Gotham PD project made their way into The Penguin – and the team isn't done yet. "There's another television exploration we're going to do," Clark revealed. "We're looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore."

A big premiere weekend is set for "The Batman" spinoff series – kicking off on Thursday, September 19th, on HBO (at 9 pm ET/PT, and available to stream on Max). From there, the opener will be shown throughout the weekend – including Sunday, September 22nd (9 pm ET/PT) – with weekly episodes premiering on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET/PT after (beginning with Sunday, September 29th). Now, here's a look at the extended behind-the-scenes featurette that was released earlier today – followed by an official promo that was released last week:

The HBO Original series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

