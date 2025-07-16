Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Penguin

The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti: Sofia's Story "Feels Unfinished"

The Penguin star Cristin Milioti believes Sofia Falcone's story is "unfinished" and hopes to be able to explore it more in the future.

Article Summary Cristin Milioti feels Sofia Falcone's story in The Penguin is unfinished and hopes to return.

The Penguin Season 1 saw Sofia’s battle with Oz Cobb end in her return to Arkham after a fierce fight for Gotham.

The Penguin Season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but Milioti is eager to explore Sofia's next chapter in Gotham.

The Penguin earned 24 Emmy nominations, with Milioti discussing her reaction and hopes on The Awardist podcast.

Things might have come full circle for Cristin Milioti's Sofia Gigante (nee Falcone) in the HBO Max series The Penguin, having started her tumultuous journey released from Arkham, only to end up back by the end of the first season, thanks to Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) winning the battle for Gotham's underworld. Coming off her Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Milioti spoke to Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast to discuss her time on the Lauren LeFranc crime drama and her DC future hopes.

The Penguin: Cristin Milioti on Trying to Tell the Next Chapter of Sofia Gigante's Life

Once a philanthropist within the Falcone crime family, the naïve Sofia stumbled upon the depths of her father, Carmine's (Mark Strong) depravity when she was framed for a string of murders tied to him. With statements from the family and the courts firmly on Carmine's side, she gets put away to Arkham when the investigative journalist who tracks her also ends up getting murdered. Following the events of The Batman, Sofia reemerges after her father's death to try to take over his empire, which is still held by the family that ostracized her, as she seeks bitter revenge. After claiming the remnants of the Falcones, she rebrands the family to her maiden name, Gigante, as war escalates between those loyal to her and those who joined Oz before the latter wins the war.

"It feels unfinished to me for sure," Milioti said. "Oh my God. I mean, I would love to revisit her, especially because of where we last see her. So to me, it doesn't feel finished, but I don't know. We'll see." While The Penguin has been renewed for a second season, the actress noted that she hasn't been factored into the series' future, yet. "That's a question for people who are above my pay grade," she deferred. "But yeah, I know that I would love to anyway." For more, including Milioti's reaction to her peers getting recognition as part of the series' 24 Emmy nominations, and her feelings toward award shows, you can check out the full interview.

