The Peripheral Canceled: Amazon's Prime Video Rescinds Season 2 Order

In a move that some sources are saying was SAG-AFTRA & WGA-related, Amazon's Prime Video has rescinded its order for The Peripheral Season 2.

For viewers of The New York Times best-selling author William Gibson & Amazon's Chloë Grace Moretz-starring sci-fi drama series The Peripheral, the year started off pretty strong, with word that Prime Video had given the popular streaming series the green light for a second season. Now, according to sources speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood, Amazon has rescinded that Season 2 order, canceling the series reportedly due to the length of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes (prolonged primarily due to the AMPTP's delays in returning to the negotiating table). Sources say that the delay was not only adding to the cost of the season but was also impacting Amazon's confidence in a series that would have an approximately three-year wait between its first and second seasons – as well as the streamer's planned 2024 & 2025 release schedules.

Along with Grace Moretz, the series also starred Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (Turn: Washington's Spies), T'Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt). Here's a look at the official trailer & overview for Amazon's The Peripheral:

Flynne Fisher lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn't like any game she's ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn't virtual reality… it's real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne's world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it's also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world.

The Peripheral was produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television in association with Kilter Films. Executive producers for The Peripheral are creator & showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (Person of Interest), Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

