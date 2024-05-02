Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Dean Winchester, Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Sam Winchester, Supernatural

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Birthday Message for Sam Winchester

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki posted a special birthday message to Sam Winchester - along with the perfect "P.S." at the end.

If you're a fan of Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural, then it's pretty safe to say that you're already well aware of why today's date is so important. It was on May 2, 1983, when Padalecki's Sam Winchester was born to John & Mary Winchester in Lawrence, Kansas. While the SPN Family awaits news of when Sam & Dean will be back to save the day, Padalecki has taken to social media to share a message with his small-screen counterpart – and to remind the fans that he never forgets. "Hey, Sammy. Happy birthday," Padalecki started the first of his two-post birthday greeting. "It was awesome to live through your experiences, and help share your story. Hope we get to do it again some time. Love ya, bud. Til we meet again." But before he wrapped, Padalecki had a little something extra to add. "PS. We ended up marrying Ruby…. 😳😳😳," he added, referencing his wife, Genevieve Padalecki – who portrayed the demon Ruby beginning with the fourth season.

Here's a look at Padalecki's posts from earlier today – followed by a look back at his previous thoughts on a Supernatural return:

Hey Sammy.

Happy birthday.

It was awesome to live through your experiences, and help share your story.

Hope we get to do it again some time.

Love ya bud.

Til we meet again.

-jp #HappyBirthdaySamWinchester #SPNFamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

PS. We ended up marrying Ruby….

😳😳😳 — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) May 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"It's not that I haven't seriously considered doing it; my single answer is yes. It's timing. It's availability," Padalecki shared during an interview with Collider in support of the return of CW's Walker for a fourth season.

"Jensen [Ackles] and I feel so strongly about our show that we had for 15 years together that we don't wanna just do it, just to do it. We don't wanna go, 'Hey, I have two weeks off in June. Let's go ahead and shoot 10 pages a day – just so we can have some more content.' If and when 'Supernatural' comes back, it's going to be a labor of love, and we're gonna put every hour in to make sure that it's as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible," Padalecki added. "So, my short answer is it's not a consideration; the answer is yes. I just don't know when I'm available. I don't know when he's available. But again, my answer is yes."

As for what form that return would take – series/limited series, film, etc. – Padalecki doesn't have a preference. For him, it's all about the story. "Honest to God, I don't think about the medium in which it would air. I think about the story that I care about. If Jensen and I talk about where we would like to see Sam and Dean appear on screens again, and we think, 'Cool, we like this, and we like this arc, and we like this conclusion,' then let's do it. If they make it into a movie, great. If they make it into a limited series, great. If they make it into a flip book that's available on Amazon, great," Padalecki explained. "But at this point in time, I feel so protective of 'Supernatural' that if the story's fine, then I don't care how it gets into the world."

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Previous Thoughts on Returning

"You know, Jensen [Ackles] and I asked for 13-episode seasons of 'Supernatural' many, many, many times. As a matter of fact, I feel like if we had done 13-episode seasons of 'Supernatural,' we'd probably still be doing 'Supernatural' right now. Because it's hard to do a long network season while also trying to be a husband and a father, and a friend," Padalecki shared during an interview with TV Insider. "I think Jim Beaver, at one of our Comic-Con panels, said about 22 or 23-episode seasons, 'You know, even if it's the best batter on the planet, if Ted Williams goes to bat 23 times, he's gonna strike out a few times.' And so I think a shortened season would just be a really strong, action-packed, story-packed season where we don't have to do an episode like 'Bugs' in Season 1 of 'Supernatural' [Laughs]," he added.

Back in May 2022, Padalecki spoke with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) during a visit to Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he discussed the future of Supernatural and how things were between him and Ackles after their major miscommunication over The Winchesters. In the clip above, Padalecki makes it clear that "the book is not closed" on the future of Supernatural– and that was aside from the prequel series. In fact, he puts it out there that if a "new book" were to happen, he would be "excited" to help bring it to life. From there, Rosenbaum asks him how things are between the SPN stars & friends after last year's announcement of the spinoff series brought some tension to social media light. Admitting that it was more "laugh/cry" when it came to how they cleared the air, Padalecki sees the incident as a "hardship" that actually strengthened their overall bond. "No one believes in Jensen [Ackles] more than I do," Padalecki says near the end of the clip- which you can check out above.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!