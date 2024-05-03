Posted in: ABC, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: ABC, david lynch, mark frost, showtime, twin peaks

Twin Peaks Season 4? David Lynch "Has More Ideas for Another Season"

Could David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks return... again? It's sounding like Lynch has more ideas for another season. Hmmm...

David Lynch & Mark Frost's Twin Peaks is one of the most influential series in the history of television. Luring us in under the guise of being a procedural drama, the series sees FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) being sent to the town of Twin Peaks to help Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) solve the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), the series would quickly prove to be so much more. Combining an alt-reality approach and soap opera & horror tropes with some deep dives into Lynchian symbolism & humor, the series set a new creative high bar that continues to impact the television medium to this day. Originally running for two seasons on ABC (1990-1991), the Kyle MacLachlan & Sheryl Lee-starrer would be followed in 1992 by the feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me and a third season (Twin Peaks: The Return) on Showtime in 2017.

When that third season wrapped, we took that to mean that the final chapter had been written on the series. While that could end up pretty being the case, producer Sabrina S. Sutherland shared with fans online that it won't be because Lynch doesn't have ideas for a new season – because it sounds like he does. Lynch's producing partner – working with him on ABC's Twin Peaks and Showtime's Twin Peaks: The Return (as well as Inland Empire, David Lynch: The Art Life, and more) – fielded some questions from members of TULPA, an online community that brings Lynch, Frost, and Twin Peaks fans together. When asked if the way that "The Return" (Season 3) ended was intended to be an overall finale or to open the door to more storyline possibilities, Sutherland noted that they "personally hope there will be more" though they're not aware of what the overall intention was. That was when we were hit with this: "I know that David [Lynch] has more ideas for another season, but I don't know about Mark [Frost]."

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during Canneseries in support of his Prime Video series Fallout earlier this month, MacLachlan shared that he wouldn't be watching a ground-up reboot with a younger cast if it was to happen – something the actor believes shouldn't happen. "I don't think I'd want to see that, and I don't think anyone should attempt it," MacLachlan said. "You are like, 'Don't touch that,' but they do; they can't help but put their hand on the stove again. That is the problem," he added, referencing the entertainment industry's continued efforts to reboot the popular franchise.

