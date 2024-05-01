Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV, WWE | Tagged: vice tv, wcw, who killed wcw, wwe, wwf

Who Killed WCW? Official Trailer: Vice TV Previews Docuseries

With the four-part pro-wrestling docuseries set to premiere on June 4th, Vice TV released an official trailer for Who Killed WCW?.

Earlier this week, we learned that Vice TV is tag-teaming with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and their Seven Bucks Productions banner for a look at the rise & fall of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Set to debut on June 4th, the docuseries Who Killed WCW? features exclusive interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insiders with firsthand knowledge of what went down, offering their respective insights into how a professional wrestling company that once looked poised to take down the WWF/WWE ("The Monday Night Wars") ended up crashing & burning as a result of some head-scratching decisions inside and outside of the ring. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer – and at some of the folks we will be hearing from over the course of the four episodes: Johnson, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, "Diamond" Dallas Page, Bill Goldberg, Vince Russo, and Kevin Nash.

"The iconic rise and fall of WCW is one of professional wrestling's most captivating stories – full of big dreams, massive successes, painful failures, and the harsh realities of the pro wrestling business. With wrestling viewership and fan engagement at an ultimate high, there has never been a more perfect time to tell top-quality wrestling stories, and there's no better one to start with than a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at this epic saga, known as The Rise and Fall of WCW and personally, the rise of WCW, not the fall, inspired me greatly early in my career where I would eventually become, the Final Boss," Johnson shared in a statement.

Garcia added, "Diving into the saga of WCW is not just another project for us; it is an opportunity to highlight our talents as documentary storytellers in a world where we have historical credibility and knowledge: professional wrestling. This project allows us to build a bridge between the passionate global wrestling audience and those curious about an often-misunderstood industry, strengthened by our partnership with a dedicated storyteller in Vice TV."

Produced by Vice Studios Canada in association with Bell Media's Crave, Who Killed WCW? is executive-produced by Johnson and Garcia – alongside Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Vice TV's Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener. Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor are set to executive produce for Vice Studios.

