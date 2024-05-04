Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 8 "Punch Card" Images: Trouble on Two Fronts

Check out preview images for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E08: "Punch Card."

The emotional rollercoaster that is the sixth season of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie rolls on next week with S06E08: "Punch Card." In the preview package below, we have an official overview teasing some pretty bad mafia stuff going down, a hospital that could turn into a mob warzone, and a special mission for two of our officers. In addition, we have a look at the promo trailer for the episode (above) and the newly-released image gallery waiting for you below:

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 8 "Punch Card" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card": After a mafia-related mass casualty, the team is tasked to keep the peace at the hospital. Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) work together to investigate the suspects behind the attack. Meanwhile, Tim (Eric Winter) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) embark on a metro ops mission.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

