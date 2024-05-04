Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who Ep. 1 "Space Babies" Clip: So About That "Butterfly Effect"

Ruby gets an "interactive" lesson in how The Butterfly Effect works in this clip from BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who S01E01: "Space Babies."

By this point next week, a whole lot of fans will have had a chance to check out the first two episodes of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who. That means today is as good of a day as any for a sneak preview of the season-opener, "Space Babies" (written by Davies and directed by Julie Anne Robinson) – one that's an extended look from the clop that Gatwa & Gibson brought with that to ABC's Good Morning America this week. In the clip, the Doctor offers Ruby a quick rundown of the TARDIS and what she does – before Ruby gets an "interactive" lesson in how "The Butterfly Effect" works… one that the Doctor could end up paying for.

Now, here's that sneak preview of "Space Babies" that we've been talking about – followed by what else we know about the upcoming new series of Doctor Who adventures on Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBC One:

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!