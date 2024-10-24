Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1, 9/11, The Rookie

The Rookie/9-1-1 Crossover? Oliver Stark Is Really Liking The Idea

Oliver Stark would love to see ABC's 9-1-1 and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie crossing over.

In terms of updates, this is one of those articles we really enjoy because it involves some shows that we're big fans of around here. By now, you've heard the news that FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and ABC's Abbott Elementary have a big #Phillyverse crossover on the way. If you're thinking "game-changer," you're right. But it's also got a whole lot of folks thinking about which shows they would want their shows crossing over with – and we're not just talking fans. Speaking with Screen Rant about the eighth season of ABC's 9-1-1, Oliver Stark (Firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley) was asked if there was a series that they would like to see the show cross over with – with ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie getting the nod.

"We've always joked about it being like 'Abbott Elementary' or something, but I saw they're doing a crossover with 'It's Always Sunny.' which I think is really funny. I guess 'The Rookie' makes the most sense, right? It's first responder-focused. I believe it's set in L.A., so that would be cool," Stark shared, noting how the two shows already line up nicely. "I like the idea of two different teams coming together and partnering up for whatever case. That's one that I could certainly get behind and see the possibility for," they added. What do you think? Agree? Disagree? Do you have another show that would match up better? Let us know in the comments section below…

The Rookie: Looking Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Fillion on "The Rookie: Feds" Cast Appearing: When asked about the possibility of seeing Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, or Kevin Zegers returning as their characters from the canceled "Feds," Fillion shared, "The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist." The actor and executive producer would go on to add that expanding the show's ensemble and focusing on a number of characters has been a winning game plan for the ABC series. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast," Fillion explained.

Regarding That "Chenford" Breakup…: During the panel, the topic of Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) breakup and what that could mean for the new season was discussed. While it might be rough on the characters – and their fans – Fillion noted that everything they're going through will be worth it "when" they reunite – before changing that "when" to an "if" to play it safe. While noting that his character still has some personal fixing to do before he can do right by Lucy, Winter did allude to Tim making it up to Lucy in "different ways" during Season 7.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

