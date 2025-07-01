Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's WWE Raw, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's The Sandman, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Ballard, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, James Gunn/Nubia, Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, Netflix's Squid Game, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, HBO Max's The Pitt, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 01, 2025:

WWE Raw Preview: Don't Miss Tonight's Early Start Time

The Rookie Stars Diaz, O'Neil & Chavez Are "Warming Up for Season 8"

The Sandman Season 2 Clip: Delirium & Matthew the Raven Meet

The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Spending Time "With The Ladies"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E07 Preview: Con-Con Conundrum

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 New Look; Reedus, McBride on Spain

Ballard: Author Michael Connelly Confirms Harry Bosch Plays Major Role

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Coming to Crunchyroll in 2026

James Gunn Talks Nubia; Wonder Woman Prequel Would Be Perfect Fit

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Series Opening Released

Squid Game Goes Global: Netflix Releases Key Series Finale Scene

Rick and Morty Has Danny DeVito Doing Double Duty as Dr. Dogballs

The Pitt Supervising Sound Editor on Bringing Authentic ER Experience

