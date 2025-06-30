Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game

Squid Game Goes Global: Netflix Releases Key Series Finale Scene

Netflix released the clip from the finale of Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game that introduced Cate Blanchett and expanded the show's universe.

By now, fans of director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun-starring Squid Game have had a few days to debate, discuss, and process the series finale. They've also had time to share their thoughts on how the wrap-up chapter set the stage for moving the action to the U.S., possibly as a set-up for David Fincher's (Fight Club, Mindhunter reported in-universe spinoff. If you catch the very end, then you know that the Front Man (Byung-hun) is riding in a car in downtown Los Angeles after finalizing matters from what went down, when the sound of two people playing a very familiar game catches his attention. In an alley, two people are playing a familiar game of ddakji – except this one has an added slapping element to it.

If one of the two people looks familiar, they should, because it's none other than Cate Blanchett as a U.S. Recruiter. The two make eye contact and offer subtle acknowledgments to each other before the Front Man rolls away, and Blanchett's U.S. Recruiter offers the homeless man who's been playing another round. Clearly, the "game" has gone global, and it would appear that it's been that way for some time (those things take time to plan; it's not a pop-up restaurant, after all). Whether or not this will be the definitive lead-up to whatever Fincher might have planned remains to be seen, but clearly the "game" is far from over. As you can tell from the images above, Netflix isn't exactly concerned about spoilers at this point. In fact, the streaming service also released the clip on its social media earlier today – here's a look:

When the word first hit that Squid Game would be wrapping up its run with a third season, fans were already thinking about the future. Would this be our final visit to the franchise's universe, or could there be more stories to come? Based on reporting that hit in October 2024, it looked like the franchise would be living on in a very interesting way. Reportedly, Fincher was interested in developing an English-language series spinoff (not a reboot) that would be set in the same universe as the original series but take place in the U.S.

Two months later, during an interview with The Wrap, Hwang further elaborated on what the future could hold. "I know Netflix has a plan. They are not going to throw this idea away," Hwang responded. From there, the article continued by adding, "He [Hwang] noted that David Fincher is developing an English-language version of the series (as well as the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge). "Maybe I'll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?" Hwang shared. "But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the 'Squid Game' universe." As we inched closer to the premiere of the third and final season, Hwang would share some additional ideas that could be the basis for additional spinoffs, including between-seasons prequels and more.

