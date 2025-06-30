Posted in: Comics, HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: james gunn, paradise lost, wonder woman

James Gunn Talks Nubia; Wonder Woman Prequel Would Be Perfect Fit

DC Studios' James Gunn offered an interesting response about Nubia. BTW: Isn't the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost in development?

Earlier this month, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn had some very interesting television-related news to share while doing press for David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman. Speaking with EW for an exclusive interview, Gunn offered an update on how things were looking with Paradise Lost and teased a television series project that hasn't been announced but Gunn shared was "my favorite thing."

"'Paradise Lost' is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving. And, yeah, I really love that project a lot," Gunn said. In terms of how it impacts DC Studios' plans for Wonder Woman on the big screen, Gunn was asked if the series will directly connect with feature film plans. "Yes. Well, yes and no. Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f***ing Themyscira, so…," Gunn added.

That brings us to today, with Gunn continuing his press push for Superman while also addressing what else is going on in and around the DCU. Speaking with Pay or Wait, Gunn was asked about the possibility of Nubia being introduced into the DCU (beginning at around the 4:50 mark in the video above). Created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Don Heck, and debuting in January 1973's Wonder Woman #204, the character was introduced as Wonder Woman's long-lost fraternal twin sister and Queen of the Floating Island and is, historically, DC Comics' first black female superhero. "I am very aware of Nubia. And yes, we are very much talking about that, and I want to have all sorts of people represented in the DCU, and yeah, you might be very happy in the distant future." Well, if there were one project already in development that could easily introduce the character, it would be the Wonder Woman prequel series.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

