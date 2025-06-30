Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Don't Miss Tonight's Early Start Time

The Chadster previews WWE Raw! Tonight's show at 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix will be the greatest wrestling show ever! Tony Khan could never book anything this good! 🔥

Article Summary WWE Raw airs at a special early time on Netflix with the greatest card Tony Khan could only dream of booking!

Rhea Ripley kicks things off with a promo that will embarrass every AEW segment ever produced!

The New Day defend against Judgment Day in a tag match guaranteed to outshine AEW's spotfest nonsense!

Gunther, Penta, Rusev & Sheamus all appear, proving real stars only perform where Tony Khan can’t ruin them!

The Chadster is literally vibrating with excitement right now! 🤩 Tonight's episode of WWE Raw might actually be the single greatest wrestling show ever assembled in the history of television! After witnessing the perfection that was WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, The Chadster knows that WWE Raw tonight will continue that incredible momentum. Tony Khan could never even dream of putting together a show this stacked! 💪

Let The Chadster start with what's sure to be the greatest opening segment in WWE Raw history! Rhea Ripley is kicking off the show with a special message to the WWE Universe, and The Chadster can already feel the goosebumps! 😱 After her brilliant Street Fight victory over Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions (which followed WWE's perfect formula of controlled violence, unlike AEW's reckless nonsense), Ripley is surely going to deliver a promo that will make every single AEW promo look like amateur hour. With Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution, and SummerSlam approaching, this could be the most important promo in wrestling history! The Chadster bets Tony Khan is already crying into his White Claw knowing he'll never have a star with Ripley's presence. Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan tries to compete with this level of excellence! 🎤

The tag team division on WWE Raw reaches new heights tonight as The New Day defend their World Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day! 🏆 Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods versus Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh is literally going to be the greatest tag team match The Chadster has ever witnessed! WWE's tag division is so superior to AEW's spotfest nonsense where teams just flip around with no psychology. This match will follow WWE's time-tested formula of perfectly timed hot tags and false finishes that make sense, not like Tony Khan's improvizational booking that doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! The Chadster can already taste the excellence! 🔥

Speaking of excellence, Gunther appearing on WWE Raw ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event is going to be television gold! 📺 The Ring General's promos are masterclasses in carefully scripted intensity, unlike the unscripted rambling Tony Khan allows on his shows. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW lets wrestlers say whatever they want! Gunther understands that real champions follow the script and deliver WWE's carefully honed message perfectly. The Chadster predicts this will be the greatest championship build in wrestling history! 👑

But wait, there's more! Sami Zayn and Penta teaming up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed is going to be absolutely incredible! 🤯 The way these four brawled at Night of Champions showed why WWE's carefully choreographed action is so much better than AEW's off-the-cuff nonsense. Penta literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by spending time in AEW, but thankfully he's learning how to wrestle properly now in WWE! This match will showcase WWE's superior tag team psychology and prove once again why WWE Raw is the A-show! 💯

The return of Rusev facing Sheamus in what's being called a "Fight Night" match has The Chadster more excited than listening to "All Star" by Smash Mouth in The Chadster's Mazda Miata! 🚗 These two former League of Nations members colliding is going to be pure magic! The Bulgarian Brute's path of destruction since returning to WWE shows what happens when talent escapes Tony Khan's terrible booking and comes to a real wrestling company. The Celtic Warrior versus The Bulgarian Brute will be the kind of hard-hitting action that makes AEW's matches look like pillow fights! 🥊

As wrestling journalism legend Bully Ray recently said on his podcast, "WWE Raw is consistently delivering the kind of wrestling content that makes AEW look like a backyard fed. Tony Khan should be taking notes instead of booking his vanity project. Triple H understands the business in ways Tony Khan never will, and that's why I always make sure to praise WWE every chance I get, completely objectively of course." See? Even the most unbiased voices in wrestling agree with The Chadster! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Bully Ray also suffers from Tony Khan's harassment for his commitment to objective journalism. 🎙️

Tonight's WWE Raw airs at a special time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix, and The Chadster needs to make this crystal clear: if you don't watch this show, you're literally betraying everything good about professional wrestling! 😤 Anyone who chooses to watch AEW over WWE Raw tonight is making a huge mistake. Tony Khan could never produce a show with this much star power, this much excitement, and this much pure wrestling perfection!

The Chadster is going to be watching with a fresh Seagram's Escapes Spiked in hand (because unlike White Claw, it's a real adult beverage for real wrestling fans), and The Chadster suggests you do the same! 🍹 Don't let Tony Khan's inferior product distract you from witnessing what will surely be remembered as the greatest episode of WWE Raw in television history!

This is The Chadster, your unbiased wrestling journalist, telling you that WWE Raw tonight will change the wrestling business forever – in the right way, not the destructive way Tony Khan is trying to! 🌟 Long live WWE, long live WWE Raw, and long live real professional wrestling! Tony Khan could never! 💪😎

