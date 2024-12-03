Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie, The Talk

The Rookie "Not a Typical Procedural": Eric Winter Teases Season 7

The Rookie star Eric Winter teased an action-packed Season 7 and explained what makes the ABC series "not a typical procedural."

We're getting a chance to take a break from the bloopers for ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie for an update on what fans can expect from the seventh season when it kicks off on January 7th. Checking in with The Talk, Winter and Roselyn Sanchez covered a wide range of topics – from their personal to their professional lives. In terms of what the upcoming season has to offer, Winter made it clear that the action will be getting dialed up in a big way. "Tons of action; it opens up big right away," Winter shared. But it's what the series has to offer between the action scenes that Winter believes helps the long-running series stand out. "I think our show is just so great because you get to go home with these characters; it's not a typical procedural. And we have just, again, more great character depth with all of us," Winter explained. "From Bradford just diving in from his failures of last season and trying to really perfect himself, going to therapy, working through all that and carrying that into the job."

Here's a look at the clip from Winter and Sanchez's visit to the daytime talk show from earlier today:

Okay! Fine! We couldn't resist! Here's Mekia Cox with today's bloopers (with Lisseth Chavez on deck for Wednesday):

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery of the cast that was released in November:

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

