Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ABC, Family Feud, preview, The Rookie, the rookie: feds

The Rookie OG, "Feds" Go Down to the Wire on Celebrity Family Feud

The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds go down to the final wire (or final "Survey Says!") on tonight's episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud.

With only hours to go until Team "The Rookie: Feds" (Niecy Nash-Betts, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, Felix Solis & James Lesure) takes on Team "The Rookie" (Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil & Jenna Dewan) during Sunday night's edition of ABC's Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud, we have two new preview to pass along. Following a mini trailer for tonight's competition, we get a look at the two teams in action. Based on what we can see, it looks like O'Neil offers an "interesting" answer that gets a reaction out of Winter that Harvey can't help but notice. Heading over to the "Feds" side, it all comes down to this final response – no matter how much Nash-Betts tries sweet-talking Harvey over his sense of fashion.

Here's a look at what's ahead for tonight's show, followed by a look back at "The Rookie" universe smackdown:

The Rookie Universe Competes on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud"

This Sunday's edition sees Team "The Rookie" – on behalf of the EB Medical Research Foundation – taking on Team "The Rookie: Feds," who are competing on behalf of the Amazing Grace Conservatory. Here's a look at our two teams- in serious & not-so-serious mode:

And here's a look at the team portraits that were also released:

And just in case you need to check out some of the action before Sunday night, August 27th (hitting ABC at 9 pm ET):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!