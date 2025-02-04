Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bailan, chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie S07E05 "Til Death" Sneak Peek: Lucy Goes to Tim For Advice

Lucy goes to Tim for advice in this clip from ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S07E05: "Til Death."

When it comes to our previous updates on ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, we've been focusing a lot on the future – S07E06: "The Gala" and S07E07: "The Mickey," to be precise. But with only hours to go until S07E05: "Til Death" hits our screens, we've for a sneak peek to pass along that sees Lucy (O'Neil" going to Tim (Winter) for advice on how to handle Seth (Patrick Keleher) being less than truthful about his personal life. You can check out the clip below (and big thanks to The Rookie BTS for uploading it onto YouTube).

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 5, 6 & 7 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 5: "Til Death" – The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla (Mekia Cox) struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) relationship with Seth (Patrick Keleher) takes a turn while Bailey (Jenna Dewan) battles her fear of Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala" – It's Valentine's Day, and Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) gives Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) an unromantic assignment while John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" – On Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) last day as a rookie, John (Nathan Fillion) gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) makes a new friend, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) places her faith in Seth (Patrick Keleher) for an undercover assignment.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

