The Rookie Team "On Ramping for Season 8" in Melissa O'Neil's Video

The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil shared a video of her, Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Lisseth Chavez, and Mekia Cox "on ramping for Season 8."

Now this is how you keep fans connected. Even though the eighth season won't be hitting ABC screens until 2026, production on Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie is already underway. While a number of the cast are overseas with filming, we've been getting social media updates showing how Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, and Mekia Cox have been going through police/firearm training. With Augustine kicking things off earlier in the week and Diaz, O'Neil, Chavez, and Cox also joining in, the five have been excellent sources for behind-the-scenes perspectives. Earlier today, O'Neil came through with a new video highlighting how the week has been going so far, adding that she's "a few days out" from being back on the set.

"On ramping for season 8!" O'Neil began the caption to her Instagram post, which also included the video highlighting their preseason training. "Still a few days out till I'm back on set but we're getting ready! We're so lucky to have access to these resources and knowledge from our team: Chic and Bob are the best and as you can imagine they have the craziest stories! It's a wild thing to work with firearms… Happy July, friends 💗" Here's a look at O'Neil's post:

And here are Augustine's two tweets from last month, with the first revealing the script cover to The Rookie Episode 801 and a Sharpie to signal that early work on Season 8 is already underway. Following that? A fun surprise celebrating the occasion:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

