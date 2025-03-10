Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss" Images; E11: "Speed" Overview Released

Along with the official images for ABC's The Rookie S07E09: "The Kiss," we have the official overview for S07E11: "Speed" to check out.

In addition, we have a look ahead to ABC's The Rookie S07E10: "Chaos Agent" and S07E11: "Speed".

Heading into this week's return of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, we know that things are not looking good for Harper (Mekia Cox) – personally or professionally. Last week, Jenna Dewan stopped by FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York and offered a sneak peek at what's to come with S07E09: "The Kiss," as Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Dewan) check in with each other at the hospital amid the madness – only for things to take a shocking turn. Now, we have a look at the preview images for this week's chapter, which is included below with the official overview, episode trailer, and sneak peek. In addition, we have the official overviews for S07E10: "Chaos Agent" and S07E11: "Speed" to check out – here's a look!

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" & Ep. 10: "Chaos Agent" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) help.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent": John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

