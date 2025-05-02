Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" Image Gallery Released

Here's a look at the image gallery released for ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty."

When we last checked in on how the remainder of the seventh season of ABC and series creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie was looking, we were getting an early look at S07E17: "Mutiny And The Bounty." Yesterday, the spotlight was on guest star and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique "Kiké" Hernandez, but for go-around, we're getting a look at the image gallery that was released earlier today (and don't forget to check out the official overview for the Season 7 finale, "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars")

ABC's The Rookie S07E17 & Season 7 Finale Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

And here's a look back at Winter's post from December 2024, dropping a ten-ton clue about Hernandez's appearance:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" – John (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar (Matthew Glave); Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery; Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles' (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

