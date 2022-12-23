The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 11 Overview Released; Fillion, Nash-Betts BTS

Okay, so it looks likes we're playing a little back-and-forth between ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds. To kick off both shows moving to Tuesday nights beginning January 3rd, we have a two-episode, two-hour crossover that finds a group of skilled robbers pulling off a heist with deadly implications. A file listing undercover FBI agents has gotten loose, so it's going to take both teams racing against the clock before names get out… and the body count starts to rise. As far as previews go, we kicked things off with preview images & an overview for The Rookie: Feds S01E10 "The Silent Prisoner." Following that, we had an official overview of The Rookie S05E10 "The List" that still has Chenford fans speculating (see below). Now, we're looking further into January 2023 with the overview for the second return episode from the midseason break, S05E11 "The Naked and The Dead." In addition, we have a look at what Fillion & Nash-Betts had to say about the crossover from the set… doing what we think is the official crossover dance?

Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead" Overview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead": Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella, the January 10th episode finds the search for a missing boy leading the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs.

ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event: What We Know

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 "The List": Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith) find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 "The Silent Prisoner": A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone (Nash-Betts) enlists John Nolan (Fillion) to help her remodel Cutty's (Frankie Faison) garage into a living space, and Brendon (Kevin Zegers), ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette (Devika Bhise) discovers she has feelings for someone else. Now, here's a look at Fillion & Nash-Betts offering a "personalized trailer" for the crossover event, followed by the preview images that were released for the second part of the two-part crossover event:

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.