The Rookie Season 8 Filming Gets Guy Gardner Visit; Fillion Approves

The Rookie star Deric Augustine shared a look at Nathan Fillion (Superman) getting some Guy Gardner love during Season 8 filming and more.

As the cameras continue to roll on the 2026-premiering eighth season of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, the cast continues to impress with its social media skills. Seriously, we would rank the cast right up there alongside the folks behind Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Heading into a season that will be his first as a series regular, Deric Augustine has been posting like a pro over the past several weeks leading up to the start of production. But for this go-around, he may have outdone himself with a video of Nathan Fillion giving his approval for a filming clapperboard that has a Green Lantern Guy Gardner action sitting on it. Fillion has been getting rave reviews for his run as the ring slinger in James Gunn's Superman, and will be reprising the role during the second season of HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker and the first season of HBO's upcoming Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns.

Here are two additional social media posts from Augustine, including a TikTok with Melissa O'Neil and Lisseth Chavez, both from earlier today:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

