Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: Here's Our Updated S08E04 "Cut and Run" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, S08E04: "Cut and Run," and a look ahead to S08E05: "The Network."

Article Summary The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4 "Cut and Run" sees Nolan and Bailey chasing a killer after a public murder.

Angela and Wesley confront a life-changing decision that could alter their future together this episode.

Get an early look at Episode 5, "The Network," as Grey and the FBI tackle a vast criminal organization.

Watch official trailers and catch key details for what’s next in ABC’s hit police drama, The Rookie.

Welcome to Monday nights, fans of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie! We've got our updated preview for S08E04: "Cut and Run" to help everyone process the change. This week, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) find themselves hunting down a murderer after a very public killing. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Lopez) and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) have a big decision to make. Along with a preview for tonight's chapter (including an overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek), we also have a look at what's ahead with S08E05: "The Network" on February 2nd.

The Rookie S08E04 "Cut and Run" & S08E05 "The Network" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network; while Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!