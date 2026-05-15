Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E18: "Rain Check for Tomorrow": Shawn Hatosy Returns

Check out our preview for CBS's Fire Country, S04E18: "Rain Check for Tomorrow," featuring the return of Shawn Hatosy's Chief Richards.

Article Summary Fire Country heads into its final two Season 4 episodes with a brutal Pineville Dam disaster threatening Edgewater.

Shawn Hatosy returns as Chief Brett Richards, back for Episode 18 and the finale as the crisis intensifies.

In Fire Country’s “Rain Check for Tomorrow,” Station 42 tackles perilous rescues after a blaze triggers failure.

Episode 20, “Try Not to Drown,” raises the stakes as catastrophic dam failure floods Edgewater and resources vanish.

With only two episodes remaining this season for CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, things are about to get pretty brutal, pretty quickly for Station 42, Three Rock, and Edgewater. In S04E18: "Rain Check for Tomorrow," a fire at the Pineville Dam causes the infrastructure to fail and leaves a whole lot of folks in desperate need of rescue. If you're a fan of The Pitt, Animal Kingdom, or any other of his previous works, then you will be excited to know that Shawn Hatosy's Chief Brett Richards returns for this week's and next week's chapters. Now, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more:

Fire Country Season 4 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 19: "Rain Check for Tomorrow" – When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 20: "Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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