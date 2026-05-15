Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2026

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Reveals Global Community Celebrations

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 is setting up events for those who can't make the big festival spots with global events happening in July

Article Summary Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global is free for all Trainers during the event weekend, with Special Research and Shiny boosts.

Niantic is hosting 26 Pokémon GO Community Celebrations in July for players who can’t attend the main festival events.

These free public Pokémon GO events offer local meetups, branded activities, giveaways, and Mega Mewtwo Raid Battles.

Community Celebrations are planned across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific on July 11–12.

Niantic has revealed a new set of events to get people in on Pokémon GO Fest 2026 for those who can't make it to one of the major events this year. The team has compiled a set of different cities that will essentially hold a free event that will give trainers in those areas a chance to have the same-ish experience. We have more details below from the team, as you can fine finmer details on their website.

Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Goes Global With Events Happening This July

Trainers will need as many fellow Trainers as possible to successfully face these powerful Raid Bosses. That's why, for the first time, Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global is FREE for all Trainers logged in during the event weekend. That means Special Research, additional bonuses, and an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon are available to all Trainers at no cost! Whether you're a longtime Pokémon fan or picking up Pokémon GO for the first time, anyone can get all the ticket-holder exclusives at no cost!

What's more, Trainers can find their local community, or join one of 26 Community Celebrations across the world during Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global! Local communities in major cities will join forces for these free events open to the public, featuring a fully branded Pokémon GO experience packed with exciting on-site fun and special giveaways. Whether you're just getting started in Pokémon GO, returning after a break, or a daily player, this is your chance to find your local community while taking on Mega Mewtwo Raid Battles and encountering many other featured Pokémon!

North America

Atlanta, Georgia – July 11

Vancouver, Canada – July 11

San Francisco, California – July 12

Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas – July 12

New York City, New York – July 11 and July 12

Europe

Hamburg, Germany – July 11

Barcelona, Spain – July 11

Bordeaux, France – July 11

Warsaw, Poland – July 11

Edinburgh, United Kingdom – July 12

Antwerp, Belgium – July 12

Latin America

São Paulo, Brazil – July 12

Santiago, Chile – July 12

Puebla, Mexico – July 12

Lima, Peru – July 12

Asia-Pacific

Tokyo, Japan – July 11

Miyagi, Japan – July 12

Seoul, Korea – July 11 and July 12

Taipei, Taiwan – July 11 and July 12

Jakarta, Indonesia – July 11 and July 12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – July 11 and July 12

Bengaluru, India – July 11 and July 12

New Delhi, India – July 11 and July 12

Mumbai, India – July 11 and July 12

Bangkok, Thailand – July 11 and July 12

Melbourne, Australia – July 11 and July 12

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