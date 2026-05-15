Posted in: Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: blumhouse, chew

Chew Co-Creator: Live-Action Series In Development at Blumhouse

Co-creator Rob Guillory shared that Blumhouse is developing a live-action series adaptation of his and John Layman's comic book series Chew.

Article Summary Chew co-creator Rob Guillory says Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are developing a live-action TV series adaptation.

The Image Comics favorite follows FDA agent Tony Chu, who solves crimes through psychic visions from what he eats.

Guillory says the deal is official, the paperwork is done, and the creative team is excited to work with Blumhouse.

Chew has survived multiple failed adaptation attempts, with this new live-action series effort offering fans hope.

Between 2010 and 2017, there were several efforts made to bring writer John Layman and artist Rob Guillory's Image Comics comic book series Chew to life. But for any number of reasons, those efforts never quite panned out. Now, it's looking like Blumhouse/Atomic Monster is stepping into the ring for a live-action series adaptation. Under a graphic on his Facebook post that read, "FUN FACT: My comic CHEW is officially in development for live action TV at Blumhouse Productions/Atomic Monster," Guillory wrote, "It's been kind of a secret, but the paperwork is done, so might as well start telling people. The Blumhouse/Atomic Monster folks are fantastic, so we're excited to be working with them." First published in June 2009 and running through November 2016, Chew spotlights Tony Chu, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agent who solves crimes by receiving psychic impressions from whatever he consumes as food – no matter what that might be.

As we mentioned earlier, previous attempts included an animated series from Circle of Confusion (The Walking Dead) in 2010. From there, Showtime attempted a half-hour comedy series in March 2011, with a script penned by Terri Hughes Burton and Ron Milbauer. (with Layman signaling that the project wasn't moving forward in 2013). In 2014, Heavy Metal's Jeff Krelitz and David Boxenbaum announced they would produce an animated film adaptation, with Krelitz set to direct, Layman to write, and the pair to serve as executive producers (alongside Guillory and Scott Boxenbaum). The voice case included Steven Yeun as Tony Chu, Felicia Day as his love interest, Amelia Mintz, and Robin Williams as Mason Savoy. After Williams's death, production was paused until David Tennant was tapped to take over the role. Yet, despite reports that the voice recording was complete and that some of the animation was as well, the project was quietly killed off.

"The animated feature is not happening. The internet is bad with rumors. We had to go on social media and put it out there that it isn't happening. We recorded Felicia Day, we had Steven Yeun, as well as David Tennant. They all recorded, and we were moving forward, and it just didn't happen because Hollywood can be weird sometimes. But the animated feature is completely dead. We do have some movement on the live-action show, though," Guillory shared during a 2017 interview.

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