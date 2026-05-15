Posted in: Disney+, Lucasfilm, MLB, Movies, Sports, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Reacts to New York Mets Star Wars Day

The New York Mets celebrated Star Wars Day with Mrs. Met as Bo-Katan Kryze, and The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff was all about it.

Article Summary The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff cheered the New York Mets’ Star Wars Day tribute to Bo-Katan Kryze.

Mrs. Met dressed as Bo-Katan while Mr. Met became Din Djarin, helping the Mets celebrate a 9-4 win over Detroit.

Sackhoff praised the cosplay on social media, joking Bo-Katan had become an occasional Mets mascot in New York.

The article also revisits Sackhoff’s The Mandalorian journey and her larger Star Wars future beyond Disney+.

The New York Mets don't have a lot going for them these days, standing at a near-National League worst 18-25 record and last place in the NL East, but at least for Star Wars Day, they can celebrate their latest victory at the hands of the Detroit Tigers 9-4, completing a rare three-game sweep. While Star Wars Day is officially May 4, a play on "May the Force be with You," the Mets started May on a nine-game road trip before their current series against the Tigers, which began on May 12th. When it became their time to promote Star Wars Day, the team brought their mascots out with Mr. Met as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin with an oversized accessory that would make Spaceballs' Dark Helmet proud, and Mrs. Met dressed as Bo-Katan Kryze. This, of course, caught the attention of actress Katee Sackhoff, who originally started voicing the character in the Dave Filoni animated series The Clone Wars into Rebels, and most recently, his first Star Wars live-action series for Disney, The Mandalorian, playing her live-action counterpart.

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Reacts to Mrs. Met as Bo-Katan

"This is AWESOME ! Bo-Katan Kryze. Defender of Mandalore. Occasional Mets mascot. [SNY_Mets]," Sackhoff wrote. The actress, best known for her standout performance as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on the Battlestar Galactica SYFY remake, carved out her second signature role as Bo-Katan since the character's debut in 2012 for nine episodes across seasons 4, 5, and 7. She made two appearances on Rebels in the season four two-parter "Heroes of Mandalore" in 2017 before making her return for The Mandalorian season two episode "The Heiress." She appeared in the Disney+ series season two finale "The Rescue," assisting Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in rescuing Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). She took a more front-and-center role as co-lead with Pascal in season three, appearing in all eight episodes as the story focused on her reclaiming the throne of Mandalore and uniting the Mandalorians against the Empire.

While Sackhoff remains mum on any appearance on the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu feature, she's far from done in the Star Wars universe with her appearance in the animated Tales of the Empire in 2024, and she's kept busy with her various projects, including the animated version of Watchmen, the live-action Fight or Flight (2024) opposite Josh Hartnett, the animated Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special for Adult Swim, and the upcoming live-action Carrie TV series from Mike Flanagan for Prime Video. The Mets will next face the crosstown rival New York Yankees for the Subway Series, though for their "Star Wars Day," they're the "Rebels," while the rest of the league nicknamed them the "Evil Empire."

Mr. Met as The Mandalorian and Mrs. Met as Bo-Katan Kryze for Star Wars Day pic.twitter.com/JHReU1WjB4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 14, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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