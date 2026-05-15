Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue S01E19: "Chasing Monsters" Preview: Someone's Hunting Cops

Danny, Lena, and the team hunt for someone targeting police officers in tonight's episode of CBS's Boston Blue, S01E19: "Chasing Monsters."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E19 "Chasing Monsters" sends Danny, Lena, and the team after a deadly threat targeting police.

The penultimate Boston Blue episode stirs buried grief, tests resolve, and turns the case into a close-to-home crisis.

Mae faces political and personal fallout, setting up a revelation that could push Lena toward a life-changing choice.

The preview also includes the official synopsis and images for the season finale, S01E20 "Patrol."

With only two episodes remaining this season, we're back with a pregame preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue. In S01E19: "Chasing Monsters," amid personal and political turmoil, Danny (Wahlberg), Lena (Martin-Green), and the team are on the hunt for someone targeting police officers. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for the season's penultimate episode:

Boston Blue Season 1 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 19: "Chasing Monsters" – A deadly threat strikes close to home, pulling Lena, Danny and the team into an intense investigation that stirs buried grief and tests their resolve. At the same time, Mae faces a political and personal reckoning, prompting a revelation that pushes Lena toward a life-changing decision. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Terri Kopp.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 20: "Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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