Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: Here's a Look at Our S01E19: "Compromised" Preview

In CBS's Sheriff Country S01E19: "Compromised," Mickey deals with a Federal investigation and a family emergency - here's our preview!

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E19 “Compromised” sets Mickey Fox against a federal probe while a family emergency hits close to home.

The Sheriff Country preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details as tension builds toward the Season 1 finale.

Episode 19 spotlights an interstate crime case, local land deals, and Maren Morris guest starring as Skye’s sponsor Hazel.

Sheriff Country’s penultimate episode raises the stakes for Edgewater ahead of S01E20 “Mexico” and major fallout to come.

With only a week to go until the season finale, we're back with a pregame preview for the penultimate episode of the first season of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. In S01E19: "Compromised," Mickey (Baccarin) finds herself juggling a Federal investigation that could have implications for Edgewater and an emergency that hits close to home. With all of that tension building towards next week's S01E20: "Mexico," here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, behind-the-scenes looks, and much more for tonight's episode:

Sheriff Country Season 1 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 19: "Compromised" – Sheriff Mickey Fox aids a federal investigation into a high-stakes case involving alleged interstate crime and a web of local land deals. Grammy Award-winner Maren Morris guest stars as Hazel, Skye's sponsor. Written by Mark Bruner and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 20: "Mexico" – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she's built. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Tony Phelan.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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