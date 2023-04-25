The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Preview: Profiling A Killer Here's a sneak preview for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds crossover.

When the trailer & overview for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie S05E21 "Going Under" dropped, viewers were given the heads up that a crossover with the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds S01E21 "Bloodline" was on the way. And that's what we have going on tonight, with a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines, bringing the two teams together. And it's Simone (Nash-Betts) and Nolan (Fillion) who take the spotlight in the following preview clip, with Nolan addressing what they know about the killer before Simone & the others begin brainstorming a possible profile of who the killer could be.

Here's a look from tonight's two-part crossover, followed by a look back at the previews for the season's remaining episodes:

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 21 & 22 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 "Going Under": Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Seige": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.