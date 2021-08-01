The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop Star Discusses Non-Binary Representation

For film and television actor Mason Alexander Park, the second half of 2021 is about to become a major game-changer for their career. How major of a game-changer? How about major roles in Netflix's upcoming adaptations of Cowboy Bebop and The Sandman? In the former, they play Gren, Ana's (Tamara Tunie) right-hand who also runs the front of the house for Ana's jazz club. As capable with their wit as a Glock, as confident in a dress as a suit, they are a Bowie-esque embodiment of 22nd century handsome and seductive beauty. In the latter, they're set to take on the role of Dream's (Tom Sturridge) sibling Desire. But for Park, the most important aspect of those roles is that they bring attention to the importance of non-binary representation in the entertainment industry. Now, the streaming service is shining the spotlight on their work and the importance behind it.

Here's a look at Netflix's Geeked social media account offering Park the chance to tell their story and what these opportunities mean to them in their own words:

Here's a look at the previously-released previews for Netflix's Cowboy Bebop and The Sandman:

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho ("Harold & Kumar" franchise), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Mustafa Shakir (Marvel's Luke Cage), Alex Hassell (The Red Sea Diving Resort; Suburbicon), Elena Satine (Strange Angel), Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere, 12 Strong), Tamara Tunie (Black Earth Rising, Dietland), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Broadway Tour), Rachel House (Thor Ragnarok, Soul), Ann Truong (Strikeback!, Hard Target 2), and Hoa Xuanda (Ronny Chieng: International Student, Top of the Lake).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sandman | Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fK-Bl7gZ9s8&t=5s)

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt.

