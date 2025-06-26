Posted in: Anime, streaming, TV | Tagged: Fist Of The North Star

Fist of the North Star: WB Japan Sets New Anime Series Adapt for 2026

Warner Bros. Japan announced a new anime adaptation of writer Buronson and illustrator Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star, set for 2026.

Fans of writer Buronson and illustrator Tetsuo Hara's Fist of the North Star were hit with the news this evening that the legendary action manga is set to return in 2026 as a new anime adaptation from Warner Bros. Japan. Along with the announcement, fans were also treated to the first official visual. With its overwhelmingly powerful artwork, striking world-building, and unforgettable characters, the manga spotlighted Kenshiro, who defeats evil with the deadly martial art, Hokuto Shinken. The manga would lead to the original anime adaptation in 1984 and a number of other adaptations over the years.

In addition, Fist of the North Star will be featured as part of the Warner Bros. Japan Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025. The teaser trailer and main cast information will be unveiled during the event. Here's a look at the details:

Panel Title: "Warner Bros. Japan presents 'Record of Ragnarok' Season 3 and upcoming titles!!"

Date: July 5, 2025

Time: 13:00 – 14:20 pm PDT

Location: Room 408AB

Panelists: Anime producers from Coamix

In the year 199X, the world was engulfed in nuclear fire!! The seas dried up, the earth split open, and it seemed as if all life had been wiped out… Yet…humanity somehow survived!! Across the scorched and broken land, survivors cling to hope, desperately searching for food and water. However, their hopes are trampled underfoot by violence. Might makes right in this world, and the weak are crushed without mercy. From the depths of that despair, a lone man with seven scars on his chest emerges. His name is Kenshiro, heir to the legendary assassination art Hokuto Shinken. As he roams the wasteland in pursuit of his sworn enemy Shin, who stole his fiancée Yuria, Kenshiro answers the cries of the oppressed, becoming a beacon of hope in a world of despair. Standing in his path are brutal survivors of the apocalypse, their ambitions twisted by power and greed. In a world where the weak are prey and prayers go unheard, Kenshiro forges a path with his iron fists!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Fist of the North Star was originally written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara.

