The Sandman: Gwendoline Christie on Lucifer: "It's Fun to Be Awful"

With less than a month to go until Netflix's upcoming The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) hits our screens, we learned earlier this week that the streaming series would be making its presence known in a big way at this year's San Diego Comic-Con's (SDCC) Hall H. And of the dozens of reasons fans have to be excited to see all of the hard work finally come to life on the screen, experiencing Gwendoline Christie's (Game of Thrones) take on Lucifer rises to the top. While some still continue struggling to wrap their minds around the obscene number of reasons why Tom Ellis could never play the role (if you don't get the reference then good because you're better off not knowing), Christie spoke with Empire about being cast and her approach to the role.

"I was so thrilled Allen Heinberg asked me to play Lucifer because it is a grandiose part. There are few castings that can supersede that – maybe God, whatever that is! Also, it's fun to be awful," Christie explained about the importance of the role. And as for the androgynous nature of the fallen angel, Christie was confident that wouldn't be a problem based on her experience working on another well-known franchise. "Neil clarified that Lucifer is a fallen angel and that an angel doesn't have gender at all," Christie revealed. "And I can play androgynous. We know that from 'Game Of Thrones,' due to the way I look. So I hope that has helped in the portrayal of the character." For Goyer, Christie just seemed like the logical fit. "Lucifer is this Bowie-esque creature in the comic book and I thought, 'Well who is a bigger fucking rock star than Gwendoline Christie?'" he explained.

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news on the series. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.