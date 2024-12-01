Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Pamela Hayden, the simpsons

The Simpsons: Pamela Hayden on Retiring from Milhouse After 35 Years

Everything is coming up Milhouse for voice actress Pamela Hayden, who shared why she's retiring from FOX's The Simpsons after 35 years.

Pamela Hayden accomplished a feat most actors could only dream of in her 35 years on the longest-running prime-time animated series, The Simpsons, since its premiere in 1989. The actress has voiced multiple roles, mostly famously as Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson's (Nancy Cartwright) best friend and bully Jimbo Jones. After appearing just shy of 700 of the series' 778 episodes, left the series voicing both characters in the season 36 episode "Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Homes," which aired on November 26th as the series second "Treehouse of Horror" episode of the season after its 35th annual entry that aired on November 3rd. Hayden spoke with Variety on why she felt the time was right to leave the series.

Pamela Hayden on Why She Felt the Time Was Right to Move on from 'The Simpsons'

"How many actors can say they've worked on a show for 35 years straight?" Hayden said on her The Simpsons retirement. "That alone is amazing. But it was time for me to devote my time to other creative endeavors that I have, like filmmaking. It was a tough decision, but I feel like it was the right one." The actress ranks seventh in episodes most appeared outside of the core cast Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Julie Kavner (Marge), Cartwright, and Harry Shearer at 775 episodes, Yardley Smith (Lisa) at 773, and Hank Azaria at 765.

"It's just not like anything I've ever worked on," Hayden said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime job on a once-in-a-lifetime show. But being an actor, I think you're kind of used to taking risks. That's the kind of person I am. I'm not about playing things safe. And there were other things I wanted to do. I think you throw it against the wall and see what sticks." In addition to appearing in the bulk of The Simpsons franchise projects from the 2007 film to several video games, the actress has also lent her voice to various TV series like Lloyd in Space, Recess, The New Batman Adventures, and before joining the animated Fox series, she had a memorable role on the Hanna Barbara animated series Turbo Teen in 1984. For more, you can check out the complete interview.

