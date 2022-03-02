The Sixth Gun: Selwyn Seyfu Hinds & UCP Team for Graphic Novel Adapt

As part of Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (The Twilight Zone, Strange Adventures) & his production company Mad Massive Entertainment's new overall deal with UCP, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt's Oni Press graphic novel series The Sixth Gun will be making the leap from the page to the small screen. Eric Gitter (Extraction, Atomic Blonde) and Katie Zucker, who heads development at Mad Massive, will executive produce the television adaptation alongside Hinds. Now here's a look at the official overview for the adaptation that was released by UCP earlier:

During the darkest days of the Civil War, vile men unearthed six pistols of otherworldly power. But the Sixth Gun, the most dangerous of the weapons, vanished…until the day Becky Montcrief unknowingly grabs that very weapon from her dead father in a desperate attempt at self-defense — an act that hurls her into a terrifying new reality. One where men, and dark entities beyond men, will hunt the holder of the Sixth Gun to the ends of the earth. A reality where the one being that might deliver her might also destroy her — Drake Sinclair, a gunfighter with his own shadowed past. Ultimately, after a time- and dimension-spanning journey, our heroes must confront the question: can you ever harness evil in the service of good and survive with your soul intact?

"With our company Mad Massive, Katie Zucker and I want to tell extraordinary stories about ordinary people who yearn to touch the sun. Stories that make you dance and cry. Stories that reveal our shared humanity. Stories that give wings to dreams," Hinds explained to Variety. "Every dreamer needs folks who help their imaginations soar. And UCP has built a great home for dreamers with stories to tell. So I'm hugely grateful to Pearlena, Beatrice, and the entire team at UCP for bringing this Caribbean kid home and giving him fantastic partners to fly with." Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP, added, "Selwyn is a phenomenal writer and human, which are the principal traits we want in our partners at UCP. His stories are hopeful, timeless, stunning, and surprising. We are beyond honored and thrilled to partner with him and Katie to bring them to life."