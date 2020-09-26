A week after The Smashing Pumpkins announced its new, 20-track double album Cyr (set to drop on November 27th) as well as a five-part animated series entitled In Ashes to preview the effort, fans are getting a look at the first two episodes- and you can check them both out below. The first episode "As The Crow Flies" was written and created by William Patrick Corgan, and features an official video for "The Colour Of Love." The following episode "Inspirations, Aspirations" was also written and created by Corgan, and features an official video for "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict."

Previously, band lead and songwriter Corgan offered some insight into the album's themes and approach. "'Cyr' is dystopic folly. One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped-up time. To me, it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith."

Recorded at the band's Chicago base with Borgan producing, Cyr marks the second release since three-quarters of The Smashing Pumpkins' originally line-up reunited. 2018's Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun marked guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain return to the long-running band. While this album might be an unconscious decision on the band's part to have a title that can fit on one screen line, the 20 tracks show that the band still has much to say. Here's your look at where the musical journey begins, with the trailer for In Ashes:

The Smashing Pumpkins present: In Ashes, a five-part animated series written by William Patrick Corgan, featuring new songs from our upcoming double album, CYR. Episodes 1 & 2 coming September 25, 2020.

Set for release on November 27th (but available for pre-order here), here's a look at the tracklist for The Smashing Pumpkins Cyr: 1. "The Colour of Love," 2. "Confessions of a Dopamine Addict," 3. "Cyr," 4. "Dulcet in E," 5. "Wrath," 6. "Ramona," 7. "Anno Satana," 8. "Birch Grove," 9. "Wyttch," 10. "Starrcraft," 11. "Purple Blood," 12. "Save Your Tears," 13. "Telegenix," 14. "Black Forest, Black Hills," 15. "Adrennalynne," 16. "Haunted," 17. "The Hidden Sun," 18. "Schaudenfreud," 19. "Tyger, Tyger," and 20. "Minerva."