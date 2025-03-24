Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the studio

The Studio: Adam Scott, Zack Snyder, Ziwe & More Set to Appear

Debuting March 26th, Apple TV+'s The Studio also features Jean Smart, Ice Cube, Adam Scott, Zack Snyder, Ziwe, Antony Starr, and many more.

Article Summary Apple TV+'s The Studio premieres March 26th with star-studded appearances including Adam Scott and Jean Smart.

Watch out for guest stars like Zack Snyder and Ice Cube in Seth Rogen's latest comedy venture.

Seth Rogen leads as Matt Remick in a comedic battle of filmmaking with executive chaos and creative dilemmas.

Created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, The Studio promises a humorous look at the messy side of movie-making.

Based on what we're hearing coming out of SXSW 2025, Apple TV+ might just be following up on the epic second-season run of Severance with another show that folks are going to be buzzing about – but for very different reasons. In two days, EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio will premiere its first two episodes (on Wednesday, March 26th, with one episode dropping every Wednesday through May 21st). So far, we've gotten a pretty good look at who's who and who will be making guest appearances – or so we thought. Earlier today, Rogen walked us through the cast – and then dropped a list of guest stars that we didn't see coming – from Ice Cube and Adam Scott to Zack Snyder (think they misspelled Snyder's name), Antony Starr, and Ziwe. Here's a look at who we can expect…

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars.

Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peeks, along with an official overview of the 10-episode streaming series – with Apple TV+'s The Studio hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

