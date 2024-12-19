Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Alan Cumming, game show, peacock, reality show, the traitors

The Traitors: Alan Cumming-Hosted Hit Series Debuts Season 3 Trailer

With the hit Peacock series returning on January 6th, here's a look at the official trailer for Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors Season 3.

Hit reality series The Traitors is back on January 9th at 6 pm PT (9 pm ET with a three-episode premiere event; the series is hosted by Emmy Award-winner Alan Cumming. The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. In case you need a reminder, here's a look at the cast for the third season:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal), Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer), Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Sam Asghari (Actor & Model), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), and Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

Season three of The Traitors features the entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces playing the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Season 2 of The Traitors became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. It also received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, winning Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for host Alan Cumming. Season 1 took home the Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Peacock recently announced The Traitors Experience, an immersive, competitive gameplay experience pop-up in Los Angeles. The experience, produced by JFI Productions, will transport attendees into the series' Scottish castle interior, where fans will experience their own version of the show's nail-biting competition as they complete a sequence of games and puzzles to determine the Traitors among their group. Ticket reservations are available for the general public here. So yay!

NBC will air the first two episodes of season 3 on January 20 at 8 pm ET/PT and 9:30 pm ET/PT. The first and second seasons are also available to binge on Peacock, with the finale and reunion set for March 6 on the streaming service.

