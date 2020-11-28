Well, as we head into December it would be safe to say that fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy have had a pretty good month. With the season finale to the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series finding the super siblings in an altered 2019 timeline where a still-alive Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) formed a team called the "Sparrow Academy"- and not the Umbrella Academy- it seemed inevitable that a third season was coming- and that's exactly what the streaming service confirmed. And this new group has a very alive Ben (Justin H. Min) leading this group of five children and a green cube as Number One.

Less than two weeks later, showrunner, writer, and EP Steve Blackman revealed the title of the season opener, "Meet the Family"- written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta. Now? We're getting one of our first reactions to what the script has to offer, and it's from David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two). While we're not legal experts on body language or the ability to interpret social media image posts, we're going with Castañeda's reaction video being one of shock, disbelief, and "What the f**k?!?"- with a secondary image that's giving us all sorts of 'timey-wimey" vibes:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.