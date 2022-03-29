The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves

With less than three months to go until Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season on Wednesday, June 22, viewers have been getting introduced to the Sparrow Academy, while learning the episode titles and being gifted with key art images that we're sure are filled with a ton more clues that we're just not seeing. Now, series star Elliot Page is introducing us to The Umbrella Academy's Number 7, Viktor Hargreeves. It was back in December 2020 when the Oscar-nominated actor took to social media to announce that he is transgender and non-binary, expressing his gratitude for the support he had received "along this journey" and the happiness he felt at having "arrived at this place in my life" while also expressing the fears and concerns he still had over how society mistreats, degrades, and ignores trans people.

Now here's a look at Page's post introducing viewers to Viktor Hargreeves aka Number 7:

Now here's a look back at the original date announcement teaser that was released earlier this month, along with the official season overview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Created by showrunner & executive producer Blackman and produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is also executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb, with Way & Ba co-executive producing and Steve Wakefield producing.