Posted in: Adult Swim, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, christmas, Doc Hammer, Jackson Publick, venture bros

The Venture Bros 2023 Holiday Song "Merry Xmas Everybody" Released

Here's Colonel Gentleman, The Action Man, Rose, Billy Quizboy, & Pete White with The Venture Bros. 2023 Holiday Song, "Merry Xmas Everybody."

Last year, it was The Monarch, Dr. Mrs. The Monarch, and Henchman 21 with "Perils of The Bells." But that was 2022 – before Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart closed the book (at least for now) on the beloved animated series. As much as we like to be positive people, realistically? We weren't sure if we would be getting a Venture Bros. Holiday Song for 2023 – and then a musical present found its way into our stocking earlier today. We've got Colonel Gentleman, The Action Man, Rose, Billy Quizboy, & Pete White making our holiday festivities a little more festive (with a side of rock and an extra helping of glam) with "Merry Xmas Everybody."

But that's not all! With a new holiday song for 2023 comes an updated look back at previous holiday songs – going back nearly twenty years now. Now, here's a listen to "Merry Xmas Everybody" – followed by a look back at what the show's creators had to say about the future and how the finale came to be:

During October's New York Comic Con 2023 at the "Titmouse Inc. — We Make Cartoons!" panel, it put out into the "pop cultureverse" that Adult Swim was open for more "Venture Bros" and that the ball was back in Publick & Hammer's court. That made its way onto social media – where Publick made sure to clarify how things stood from their perspectives. "If any word of this was true, we'd be making 'The Venture Bros.' right now and probably would have been at NYCC to say so," Publick posted in a retweet of the panel report. Here's a look at Publick's post – followed by a look back at what Publick & Hammer had to share about changes that had to be made for the film and the duo being open to returning:

If any word of this was true, we'd be making The Venture Bros. right now, and probably would have been at NYCC to say so. https://t.co/bMqBf6qeH4 — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) October 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Venture Bros. Duo on S08/Film Changes, Show's Future

"A lot of what Hank was going through was part of my plan [for season 8]. We weren't gonna see Hank until, like, the third episode of the season, he was gonna be missing. We would've had him on the road for a season, and he would have really done the 'High Fidelity' thing of looking up what he imagined to be his old girlfriends; he was gonna bother the mail lady again, and he was gonna bother Mary Lou Retton because he had a poster of her and got his first erection watching 'Mary Lou's Flip Flop Shop,'" Publick shared during an interview with Polygon. "Everybody's starting points in the film matched with what we were going to do with the season, and then everything went in a whole new direction." As for this truly being the end, it doesn't sound like that's the case – at least from Hammer & Publick's perspective. But if it is? That's okay, too. "It is so sad, we love the show. We left for reasons that were out of our control. Would we do it again? Sure. If we never do it again, everything is fine," Hammer shared. "We love the show more than our fans do, which seems ridiculous, but we do."

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

The series finale film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!