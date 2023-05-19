The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series Arriving Early Next Month With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart later this year, next month's The Complete Series will release a week early.

With Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros. series-ending long-form special/film The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit screens later this year, long-time fans and recent converts to the cause have some time to get reacquainted with the animated classic. One of the ways to do that is to pick up a copy of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series, which includes all 82 episodes as well as all of the previously-released special features (you can learn more about it here). Well, thanks to the fine folks over at Animation Magazine, we have an important update to pass along. Originally set to hit on June 20th, the set will now be available on June 13th.

Premiering on August 7, 2004, and running for seven seasons, the animated series featured a talented voice cast that included James Urbaniak as Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture, series co-creator Christopher McCulloch as Hank, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, and Paul Boocock as Dr. Venture's deceased father, Dr. Jonas. Now, here's a look at the official artwork for the collection (followed by a look at the official overview).

For the first time in the history of the world, every single episode of "The Venture Bros." ever created! Stuffed full of your favorite evil nemeses, and larger-than-life heroes, plus a few smaller-than-life ones. It's never not a great time to watch your favorite episode from any season, followed by any other episode from any other season. From "Dia de los Dangerous" to "The Saphrax Protocol," it's all in one place!

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

We learned at the end of last month that Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros. series-ending long-form special/film was finished & being screened – and we were wondering how long we would have to wait until we knew more. Well, we got a pretty big response earlier today in the form of a sneak preview for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. Stemming from Titmouse Productions, Adult Swim & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the story picks up on where things left off with the Season 7 finale. In the clip you're about to see, Brock (Patrick Warburton) has a lead on where Hank (Chris McCulloch) could be, so he leads a team to learn his whereabouts as Dr. Venture (James Urbaniak) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) look on from the control room with Gen. Hunter Gathers (McCulloch). With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit later this year, here's a look at an extended preview of what's to come:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.