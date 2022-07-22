The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira Set for Limited Series

Well, that's definitely one way to wrap up the final panel for AMC's The Walking Dead. Forget one film or three films because Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne showed up at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Friday to confirm that their character will be reuniting in 2023 to wrap up their respective storylines in a six-episode limited series. "I can't wait to get my cowboy boots back on," Lincoln said. "The Walking Dead" Universe's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple will serve as the showrunner for the series, with Lincoln & Gurira executive producing.

The latest TWD spinoff will present an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Lincoln shared, "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I've made along the way are deep and lasting, so it's fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I'm so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe." Gurira added, "Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can't wait to pick up the katana again."

"This is a moment fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for since Rick disappeared in the helicopter early in season nine, and Michonne journeyed away on a quest to find him the following season," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "What a great surprise for the fans at this final Comic-Con for the series that launched this universe and made television history. We couldn't be more excited for a truly epic series finale later this year and to see Andy and Danai return in a new series they helped create, one of three new series coming in 2023 that continue the stories of so many iconic and fan-favorite TWD characters." Gimple added, "Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people. Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait."