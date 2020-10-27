The Walking Dead: Angela Kang Offers Her 2020 "Season Finale" Take

Now that we're damn near close to eleven months into the single worst year in our *mumble-mumble* years of being on this earth, the folks over at The Washington Post has found a pretty interesting way of looking back on the year that was inflicted upon us. It was a year that included a POTUS who offers aid and comfort to white supremacists and tinfoil-hat rocking conspiracy theory whackjobs, a global pandemic that's still raging, social unrest with demands for justice over systemic racism in our judicial system, and soooooo much more… hell, even hornets were trying to murder us. So with that kind of "season build-up," The Washington Post asked five screenwriters how they would wrap this season in a way that would be watchable and offer an ending they feel would fit the vibe created. No as great as everyone's answers were, our eyeballs were trained on what The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang had to say on the matter- because if anyone has the street cred to take on a society on the brink of giving in to the "walking dead," it's Kang.

The first thing Kang would do with this year's "storylines" (like government UFO footage released, Trump's kids making a mint off of their China dealing while dear old orange daddy is still stoping through The White House, etc.)? Give each one a chance to breathe and grow, because news that would be breaking any other year becomes "one-and-done" this year: "There's a lot that happens and then it just kind of falls away and there's no follow-through."

As for what "genre" 2020: The Series should be… is there any surprise as to what Kang wants? The way the TWD miracle-worker sees it, the series would open with impeachment with teases about "this weird flu that's passing through Asia" before the virus spreads out of control- and makes its way to the halls of Washington D.C. "Little by little, people are disappearing and you don't know why. And then, of course, you eventually learn that, in fact, the dead are marching through China," Kang explains. "You would go through the chain of the various people who are supposed to take over the presidency and one by one, they would fall. And you would have a scene in the halls of Congress as senators are tearing each other apart, which is sort of metaphorical."

While most of the screenwriters agreed that Trump doesn't have enough depth or meaning as a "character" to build a series around, Kang still believes that Trump could be the center of a story by using the same philosophy that been applied to The Governor, Alpha and The Whisperers, and other "big bads" from the TWD universe. "A villain is a hero in their own story," Kang explains. "If you wanted to write a story where the president was sort of a sympathetic anti-hero figure, you could absolutely do that." In fact, Kang actually gives Trump an out in her season finale- an escape route that many feel he might take if he loses the election and faces the possibility of state charges. "I think I would look for some absurdist turn. It could be, Trump goes out to California and there's wildfires," she says. "And he seems to go on location for a photo op, and disappears, and he's presumed dead. But it turns out he used that as an escape to go to Russia because he figured, 'Well, I'm going to lose… Russia will protect me and I won't have to pay my tax bill.'"

But are there just too many "storylines" happening this year for just one season? In just the past month, the nation's dealt with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Trump's tax returns, the presidential debates debacle, the confirmation of conservative partisan Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, COVID rates spiking once again, and so much more. "You really could make a miniseries just on those two weeks," said Kang.