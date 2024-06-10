Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, preview, season 2, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 "About to Start" & More: Reedus

Norman Reedus offered an update on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 and made a very bold claim about "The Book of Carol" season finale.

With still three months to go until the spinoff series returns for a second season, this past weekend brought the world premiere of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol during the Tribeca Film Festival – and the early rumblings are good. As you can tell from the season's revised title, there are a lot of "Caryl" fans out there excited to see the duo reunited. Speaking with Collider while promoting his upcoming film The Bikeriders, Reedus noted that they're "about to start Season 3" while discussing how much of Daryl's story he believes that there's left to tell – and drops a bold claim about the season finale.

"I think it's got some time left in it. I want that character to end correctly. It started correctly and I put too much work into it to be a drone shot waving goodbye. You know what I mean? I want him to get his justice," Reedus shared when asked if he sees an ending in sight to the popular character's journey. "It still has a huge fan base. I get mobbed all the time because of that show. In France, when the posters went up, it was bananas." Following that, Reedus added a quick update about the third season before dropping a ten-ton tease about the Season 2 wrap-up. "We're about to start Season 3, but I will say the finale of Season 2 is the best one-hour 'Walking Dead' anything ever. I've said it in press before. I stick to it. It's mind-blowing," he said.

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!