Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, dead city, season 2, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Star Kim Coates Shares Season 2 Update

Along with a great selfie with Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead: Dead City star Kim Coates teased, "Seat belts will be required" for Season 2.

Even though he only joined the series heading into the second season of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) has been keeping us updated with social media posts and podcast interviews like he's been a part of the TWD Universe for years. For this go-around, Coates is sharing a selfie with Cohan and letting us know that filming is "almost complete" while doing a great job getting us psyched for what's to come. "Well, peeps .. season 2 of DEAD CITY is almost complete. Wait till you see what we were all doing. Damn. To be with JDM and THIS GIRL is special .. Like beyond. No joke … here we go [The Walking Dead]," Coates wrote as the caption to his tweet/x, which also included a great look at Coates and Cohan together. "Seat belts will be required come release time ….. Shhhhhhhh ❤️🥃😎

Bruegel ..x"

Here's a look at Coates' post from earlier today – and here's hoping that we will get to hear from the cast and creative team during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 later this month:

Well peeps .. season 2 of DEAD CITY is almost complete. Wait till you see what we were all doing. Damn. To be with JDM and THIS GIRL is special .. Like beyond. No joke … here we go @WalkingDead_AMC

Seat belts will be required come release time ….. Shhhhhhhh ❤️🥃😎

Bruegel ..x pic.twitter.com/ncxvvoniAS — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) July 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with FX's Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!