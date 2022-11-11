The Walking Dead Doc Preview: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus Early Days

Giving the cast and crew the opportunity to reflect on the series while showing how they came together to bring the long-running series to its epic conclusion, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season will be screening this weekend, ahead of the penultimate episode, S11E23 "Family" (followed by another episode of the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead). Now, we're getting a sneak preview of what we can expect as Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol) discuss what it was like filming those early episodes and the importance of Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) taking on a leadership role and working to maintain the show's ensemble feel.

Here's a look at a clip from this Sunday night's The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season, hitting AMC screens at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET:

"Everyone was in it to win it."- Norman Reedus Don't miss #TheWalkingDead: Making Of The Final Season premieres this Sunday at 8/7c followed by #TWD at 9/8c on AMC. pic.twitter.com/MNoOeia9Tm — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 12, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a Look at AMC's The Walking Dead S11E23 "Family"

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 "Family": Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Magali Lozano, Erik Mountain & Kevin Deiboldt, the long-running series' penultimate episode finds our heroes now having taken back their home, Alexandria. But the battle is far from over, as sides are being taken within the walls of the Commonwealth while Pamela's (Laila Robins) troops are on high alert with a "shoot-to-kill on sight" order if they come across any of our folks. But even as revolution rages throughout the Commonwealth, there's a much deadlier problem on the way. That's right, a swarm of walkers that aren't like the ones they're used to fighting. Some are faster, can open doors, and even climb. And as we saw in the previous episode, some maintain the instinct to know to pick up a knife (check out our review here). Now, here's a look at the preview images from the penultimate episode, followed by a look at the official promo:

For the opener to S11E23 "Family," we see a montage of our heroes & their respective weapons and how each of them had to take them up to fight for something better. And yet, for some reason, the scene where Judith (Cailey Fleming, who's narrating) takes Michonne's sword & Rick's gun left us more with a feeling of dread and concern than a "punch to the feels." And then, giving away the hat to RJ (Antony Azor) and that reference to that day be the one that changes everything? Hmmm… yeah… not good.